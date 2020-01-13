Scottish Premeirship's expiring contract XI: Which do you fancy?

January. A time for immediate reinforcements, but also a time to put deals in place for the summer.

The nature of the Scottish game, with its short-term deals and regular recasting of squads, means plenty familiar faces are out of contract this summer and can open talks with prospective new clubs now.

But are there any who you would like to see at your team? BBC Scotland has put together this starting XI of soon-to-be free agents...

Craig Gordon: Despite being Celtic's second- or even third-choice goalkeeper this season, he has managed to play six games and, on each occasion, has showed he is still a reliable custodian at the age of 37. Perhaps the Scotland international can't match Fraser Forster's impressive form of late, but he remains a solid Scottish Premiership talent.

Stephen O'Donnell: Since July 2017, the right-back has made more than 90 appearances for Kilmarnock, earned 11 Scotland caps and helped his club record their highest league finish since 1966. The 27-year old rejected a contract offer earlier in the season and now looks set to leave for a new challenge in the summer.

Peter Hartley: Motherwell have roared into third place in the Scottish top flight this term but at least one influential member of their team might not be around much longer. As it stands, their captain is out of contract in the summer. The 31-year-old central defender has missed just five league games to date and will surely have a number of options to pick from.

Alan Lithgow: While Declan Gallagher and Craig Halkett left last summer, Livingston retained the third member of their long-standing central defence. The 31-year-old has suffered from injuries this season, but has started - and captained Gary Holt's side - whenever he has been available.

Andy Halliday: The 28-year-old is far from a regular under Steven Gerrard, although he has been trusted to fill the left-back berth on occasions. He featured 35 times for the Ibrox club last season and would be an influential performer in either defence or midfield for another Premiership side.

Steven Lawless: Part of the reason Livingston find themselves fifth in the Scottish Premiership is the seven goals and eight assists the diminutive midfielder has provided in 27 games for Holt's side this term. For a team that predominantly rely on their defensive solidity, such an attacking threat has proved crucial.

Gary Dicker: Another club captain that could be on his way out is the Kilmarnock midfielder. Although 33 years of age, the Irishman hasn't missed a game this season and has been a crucial element of the squad both on and off the pitch at Rugby Park.

Stephen McGinn: A knee injury in September has limited his playing time this season, with just 12 appearances for Jim Goodwin's side. However, when he has played, he's continued to be a leader in midfield and could yet play a major role in the club's hopes of avoiding relegation and pushing up the division.

Matty Kennedy: With six goals in his first season and five this term, the winger is a key man for St Johnstone. No one at the Perth club has scored more goals than the Ayrshire-born Northern Irish international this term, with Aberdeen heavily linked with a move for the 25-year-old former Cardiff City player.

Chris Long: Having arrived from Blackpool in the summer as something of a lower-league journeyman in England, the striker has settled in well at Motherwell, with six goals and three assists in 22 games. Will they be able to convince him to stay for another season before another club lures him away with a better offer?

Jonny Hayes: Once upon a time, the Irishman was one of the sharpest attacking talents in country as a winger for Aberdeen. These days, at 32, he has convincingly transformed himself into a player who can play anywhere on the left flank. He has made 19 appearances for the Premiership leaders this term, mostly at left-back.