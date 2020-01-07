Carla Humphrey: Bristol City midfielder set for spell out with foot injury

Carla Humphrey has started in 11 of her 12 appearances for Bristol City in all competitions this season

Bristol City midfielder Carla Humphrey will have a spell on the sidelines after having surgery on a foot injury.

The 23-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Robins so far this season, scoring one goal.

Humphrey's most recent appearances came in their 11-1 hammering by Arsenal at the beginning of December.

"Everyone at the club is behind Carla in her recovery and we look forward to seeing her back out on the pitch," the Women's Super League club tweeted.

Meanwhile, England Under-19 striker Ella Rutherford has joined Championship side Leicester City Women on loan for the rest of the season.

