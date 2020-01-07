Anthony Glennon: Grimsby Town sign Burnley youngster on loan until end of the season

Anthony Glennon is yet to make a senior appearance for Burnley but was named on the bench against Manchester City and Chelsea last season

Grimsby Town have signed young defender Anthony Glennon on loan from Premier League side Burnley until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined the Clarets in 2018 after his release by Liverpool and has become Under-23s captain.

Although he has not made a senior appearance for Sean Dyche's side, he has twice been named on the bench.

Glennon is Ian Holloway's first signing as Mariners boss since his appointment on 31 December.

