Kieran Kennedy: Port Vale defender stays on loan at Wrexham

Dean Keates
Wrexham boss Dean Keates has let three players go so far in January

Port Vale defender Kieran Kennedy's loan deal at Wrexham has been extended until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old joined from Vale in November, having previously been on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

Winger Ben Tollitt has returned to Blackpool while attacker Mark Harris is back at Cardiff City.

Wrexham have also allowed last summer's signing from Dulwich, Michael Chambers, to return to Kent to join fellow National League side Bromley.

