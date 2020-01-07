Dundee Utd: Robbie Neilson keen to strengthen in January

Robbie Neilson, right, and midfielder Calum Butcher have been named manager and player of the month for December

Dundee United will look to strengthen in January despite being 14 points clear in the Scottish Championship, says head coach Robbie Neilson.

American midfielder Dillon Powers, 28, is on trial at the club, alongside defender Kieran Freeman, 18, who left United for Southampton in 2016.

The duo have made an impression with Neilson "pleased with both of them".

"They'll play in a game on Tuesday, and we'll make a decision by the end of the week," he said.

"We want to strengthen the team - it's important guys that come in are good enough to take the club to the next level but have the right character and fit into the dressing room, and they both have."

After such a strong opening half of the campaign, with 16 wins from 20 league matches, there has been speculation that some United players could be targets for other clubs this month.

However, Neilson insisted that only those deemed surplus to requirements would be allowed to leave.

"This is not a window we're looking to move players out that we don't want to sell," he said.

"Every player has a price but the price is high because the value to the club of getting promoted is very high so we need to make sure we keep our good players here and get to the place we want to be."

One player linked with a move has been Lawrence Shankland, but the Championship's top scorer says he expects to remain at United.

The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals this season in all competitions and has recently been linked with Crystal Palace.

"Until somebody from the club comes and sees me about it I won't be taking interest," he said.

"There's a lot to play for as a club and personally. You can't get complacent until the job's done - you can't take your foot off the gas. We know how hard we need to work and get the job done."