Celtic women's team go professional with immediate effect

Celtic will attempt to bridge the gap to Glasgow City, who have won the past 11 league titles

Celtic have made a "significant investment" to make their women's team professional with immediate effect.

Several existing players have agreed full-time deals for the 2020 season and will be supplemented by new signings, modern apprentices and amateurs.

A new head coach will be named soon to replace Eddie Wolecki Black, with a full-time assistant coach and dedicated sports science and medical staff.

Under Wolecki Black last season, Celtic finished third in the SWPL.

They were level on points with Hibernian and 11 points behind 11-time champions Glasgow City, who Celtic will host on the opening day of the league season on 23 February.

The campaign starts with a League Cup tie two weeks earlier, with the squad travelling to Spain in the middle January for a warm-weather training camp.

It is a little over a year since Celtic announced their plans to go full-time, and they follow Rangers, who became professional last month and have made a raft of signings.

"Along with the other professional teams in the country, Celtic has an opportunity to be at the forefront of improving the women's game in Scotland," read a club statement.

"Always striving to be the best at anything it does, the club relishes this opportunity and looks forward to its wider fan base providing its world-renowned support to all levels of the women's set-up."