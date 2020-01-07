Bolton Wanderers: Suspended five-point deduction upheld by panel

From the section

The decision to suspend Bolton Wanderers' five-point deduction over unfulfilled fixtures has been upheld by an arbitration panel following a failed appeal by the English Football League.

The deduction, suspended for 18 months, related to games against Brentford last season and Doncaster Rovers this term.

The EFL argued the points suspension and fine was "lenient".

An independent arbitration panel, however, concluded the punishment was "proportionate".

More to follow.