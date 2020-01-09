Conor McMenamin: Cliftonville hitman named player of the month

Conor McMenamin has been in impressive form for Cliftonville this season

Cliftonville midfielder Conor McMenamin has been named as December's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

McMenamin scored four goals as Paddy McLaughlin's Reds moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table.

"It was a brilliant month for us because everyone knew how difficult the fixtures before Christmas were going to be," said the 24-year-old.

Glentoran's Chris Gallagher was second ahead of Linfield's Stephen Fallon.

McMenamin scored twice on Boxing Day as Cliftonville edged out north Belfast rivals Crusaders, and also netted against Coleraine and Larne as the Solitude outfit remained unbeaten in the league.

"I managed to score four in a week during the month, which doesn't happen too often," said the former Linfield and Glentoran player.

"We've always thought it if we can be within touching distance of the leading clubs at this time of year, we have a chance and we are top of the table.

"Paddy McLaughlin has instilled a real winning mentality in our side and I think that was there for all to see in the games against the likes of Coleraine, Crusaders and Larne."