Christophe Berra: Captain 'hurt and angry' at having no future at Hearts

Christophe Berra, left, was dropped after the Edinburgh derby defeat on Boxing Day

Captain Christophe Berra says he is "hurt and angry" after being told he can leave Hearts and instructed to train with the reserves.

The 34-year-old centre-back had been a regular this season until being dropped by new manager Daniel Stendel for the draw with Aberdeen on 29 December.

Berra still has 18 months left on the contract he signed under Craig Levein in summer 2018 but will be allowed to depart either on loan or permanently.

"It came out the blue," Berra said.

"I just got married on Friday and then on Sunday I'm getting told I'm not involved any more."

Berra insists he is not a "bad egg" in the dressing room and believes Stendel could have handled the situation better.

"It did hurt, I'm not going to lie," he added. "I've done a lot for this club. I know it's football, I know how it works, but I don't think anyone represents the club better than me.

"It's one man's opinion. There are other ways to go about it but I'm not going to throw the toys out the pram."

Former Scotland defender Berra has played 25 times in all competitions this term.

He has made more than 200 appearances for Hearts in two spells, his second coming after stints in England with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

The defender, who has 41 caps and four goals for Scotland, is unclear whether the decision was financially motivated.

"I asked that question to the manager but haven't got a straightforward answer," he said.

Berra's banishment comes with midfielder Glenn Whelan, 35, having been released from his contract on Tuesday as Stendel begins reshaping the squad of the Scottish Premiership's bottom club.