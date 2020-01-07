Scott Sinclair: Celtic winger to have Preston signing talks

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland in Dubai

  • From the section Celtic
Scott Sinclair has fallen out of favour since Neil Lennon returned as Celtic manager
Scott Sinclair has fallen out of favour since Neil Lennon returned as Celtic manager

Out-of-favour Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is to have signing talks with Preston North End.

The 30-year-old will leave Celtic's Dubai training camp on Tuesday to return to the UK and meet the English Championship side to discuss a move.

Sinclair, out of contract this summer, has played just seven games this term.

He joined in August 2016 and was part of Celtic's treble treble success, winning the PFA Scotland player of the year award in his debut campaign.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you