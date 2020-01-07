Cameron McGeehan: Portsmouth sign Barnsley midfielder on loan

Cameron McGeehan in action for Barnsley
Cameron McGeehan was named in the EFL League One team of the season for 2018-19

Portsmouth have signed midfielder Cameron McGeehan on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old played 44 games as Barnsley won promotion from League One last term, and signed a new contract to run until 2021 last June.

But he has only made 14 appearances this term, and has not started a Championship game since 9 November.

"He's still young, but has a lot of experience," Pompey boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

