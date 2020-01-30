January transfer window quiz: EFL deadline-day signings

Expect plenty of pictures of players signing contracts and holding up scarves before the January transfer window closes on Friday.

English Football League clubs have had their fair share of deadline-day successes and failures in recent seasons.

We've looked back at some of the bigger deals that have gone through over the past five years and put together a quick quiz.

Got a couple of minutes to spare? Then give it a try!

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you