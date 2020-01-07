Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater having medical at Aston Villa

Drinkwater made just two appearances during his loan spell at Burnley earlier this season

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is set to complete a loan move to Aston Villa for the rest of the season.

Drinkwater has arrived at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground to complete a medical and the move is expected to be completed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has three England caps and helped Leicester City win the Premier League in 2015-16.

But he has failed to make an impact at Chelsea following his £40m move from the Foxes in 2017.

He has made just 12 Premier League appearances for the Blues in that time, and returned to the club this month after an unsuccessful loan period at Burnley during the first half of the season.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is keen to strengthen in midfield after John McGinn suffered a fractured ankle in the home defeat by Southampton in December which is expected to keep him out for three months.