Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Berra, Rangers, Celtic, Lafferty, Sinclair, Aberdeen, St Mirren

Skipper Christophe Berra has been axed by new Hearts manager Daniel Stendel. The 34-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, is free to find a new club and is training with the reserves at Riccarton. (Sun)

Rangers have joined the pursuit of Celtic target Tyrese Campbell, with the Glasgow clubs set to battle it out for the Stoke City and England Under-20 striker, who could move cross-border in the summer for just under £400,000. (Daily Record)

Striker Kyle Lafferty, linked with a return to Hearts, has dismissed claims he is set to continue his career abroad and says his preference is a move back to Tynecastle. (Daily Record)

Out-of-favour Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is on the brink of leaving the Scottish champions after being given permission to start signing talks with Preston North End. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has defended Alfredo Morelos and insisted the striker should have no case to answer over his throat-slitting gesture in last month's league win at Celtic. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Burnley have joined the queue of clubs interested in signing £6m-rated Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. (Press and Journal, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Glenn Whelan, 35, is set to be released from his contract this week as he does not feature in manager Daniel Stendel's plans. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic have been warned they risk missing out on Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporor, with the Slovakian side claiming to have received offers from "several clubs" for the 25-year-old while the Parkhead outfit have yet to make a bid. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes to finally sign long-term target Dylan McGeouch this month, with the midfielder struggling for game time at Sunderland. (Daily Record)

St Mirren are closing to signing Dundalk midfielder Jamie McGrath and also hope to conclude a £30,000 deal for Cork City defender Conor McCcarthy in the next 24 hours. (Daily Record, print edition)