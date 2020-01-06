Match ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 3.
Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores two as Inter return to top of Serie A
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan beat Napoli away from home to return to the top of Serie A.
Juventus had gone top earlier on Monday with a 4-0 win over Cagliari before Inter's win put them back ahead.
Lukaku gave Inter the lead after a fine run from inside his own half before he added a second with a shot that went through goalkeeper Alex Meret's legs.
Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik scored from Jose Callejon's low cross, but Lautaro Martinez then grabbed Inter's third.
Lukaku has scored 14 Serie A goals this season after his £74m move from Manchester United in August.
Only Lazio's Ciro Immobile, with 19, has scored more league goals in Italy in 2019-20 than the 26-year-old Belgian.
Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the goalscoring charts on 13 after he grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick for Juventus in their simple home victory.
Both Inter and Juventus are on 45 points from 18 matches, six clear of third-placed Lazio while Napoli, who have lost two of their three matches since they sacked Carlo Ancelotti in December, are eighth.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 23HysajSubstituted forLozanoat 81'minutes
- 44Manolas
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 6Mário Rui
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8RuizSubstituted forLlorenteat 84'minutes
- 20Zielinski
- 7Callejón
- 99Milik
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 9Llorente
- 11Lozano
- 12Elmas
- 13Luperto
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 34Younes
- 62Tonelli
- 70Gaetano
- 98do Nascimento
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 37SkriniarBooked at 83mins
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 87CandrevaBooked at 29mins
- 8VecinoSubstituted forSensiat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 77Brozovic
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forBarellaat 56'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 34Biraghi
- 9LukakuSubstituted forValeroat 88'minutes
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 7Sánchez
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 16Politano
- 19Lazaro
- 20Valero
- 21Dimarco
- 23Barella
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 46Berni
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away23
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 3.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Attempt missed. Fernando Llorente (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Fernando Llorente replaces Fabián Ruiz.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Elseid Hysaj.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Bastoni.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stefano Sensi replaces Matías Vecino because of an injury.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Antonio Candreva.
Booking
Sebastiano Esposito (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij with a headed pass.