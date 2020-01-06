Napoli 1-3 Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku scores two as Inter return to top of Serie A

Romelu Lukaku has scored 20 goals for club and country since August

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan beat Napoli away from home to return to the top of Serie A.

Juventus had gone top earlier on Monday with a 4-0 win over Cagliari before Inter's win put them back ahead.

Lukaku gave Inter the lead after a fine run from inside his own half before he added a second with a shot that went through goalkeeper Alex Meret's legs.

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik scored from Jose Callejon's low cross, but Lautaro Martinez then grabbed Inter's third.

Lukaku has scored 14 Serie A goals this season after his £74m move from Manchester United in August.

Only Lazio's Ciro Immobile, with 19, has scored more league goals in Italy in 2019-20 than the 26-year-old Belgian.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the goalscoring charts on 13 after he grabbed his first Serie A hat-trick for Juventus in their simple home victory.

Both Inter and Juventus are on 45 points from 18 matches, six clear of third-placed Lazio while Napoli, who have lost two of their three matches since they sacked Carlo Ancelotti in December, are eighth.