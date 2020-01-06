Tuesday's gossip back pages 6 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51015078 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Telegraph, "Nelson sees Arsenal home" In the Daily Mirror, "Pep: 'I'd never coach United'" In the Times, "Solskjaer plea for protection" In the Guardian, "Police end inquiry into alleged abuse at Tottenham" In the Daily Express, "Solskjaer cries foul" In the Daily Star, "Man tricky" In the Sun, "Pep: 'I'd rather play golf than be United boss'"