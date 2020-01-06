FA Cup draw: Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester get away ties in fourth round

Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 in the 2019 FA Cup final

Premier League leaders Liverpool will play at either Championship Bristol City or League One side Shrewsbury in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Holders Manchester City face Fulham, while Chelsea also play second-tier opponents, away at Hull City.

Leicester, second in the Premier League, meet Championship Brentford.

The winners of the Manchester United v Wolves replay will play either Watford or Tranmere Rovers, with those sides also needing a replay after a 3-3 draw.

The matches will be played between Friday 24 and Monday 27 January.

Sixteen Premier League teams remain in the competition, while Northampton Town, ninth in League Two, are the lowest-ranked side who will definitely be playing in the last 32 and they are at home to Derby County.

Carlisle United, 21st in League Two, are the only other side from the fourth tier left in the tournament, although they face a third-round replay at home against Championship side Cardiff City. The winners of that game take on either Reading or Blackpool.

Birmingham City's home is St Andrew's but they could be the away team at their own stadium if Coventry, who are sharing the ground with Blues this season, beat Bristol Rovers in their replay.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Watford or Tranmere Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Hull City v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth v Arsenal or Leeds United

Northampton Town v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester City

Millwall v Sheffield United

Reading or Blackpool v Cardiff City or Carlisle United

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

Burnley v Norwich City

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City v Birmingham City

Manchester City v Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United v Oxford United

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town v Liverpool