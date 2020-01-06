Luke McCullough: Tranmere re-sign midfielder after knee injury

Luke McCullough spent last season on loan at Tranmere from Doncaster Rovers

League One side Tranmere Rovers have re-signed midfielder Luke McCullough on non-contract terms.

The 25-year-old made 37 appearances during a loan spell with the club last season before his campaign was ended by cruciate ligament damage in March.

The Northern Ireland international has trained with Rovers while recovering from the knee injury.

"Luke is now at a stage in his recovery where he needs games," manager Micky Mellon told the club website.

"He's worked incredibly hard to get to this stage now and this is the next part of his fight back to fitness."

McCullough could make his return in Tuesday's EFL Trophy third-round tie against Leicester City Under-21s.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.