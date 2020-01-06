Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema ruled out of Super Cup for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema
Bale, left, has been linked with moves to the Premier League and the MLS recently

Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will miss Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia.

Forward Bale, who has been linked with a move away from Real this month, has been ruled out through illness.

Striker Benzema, meanwhile, has a hamstring injury.

Both players have not travelled to Saudi Arabia for the four-team tournament, which also includes Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Those two sides face each other on Thursday.

