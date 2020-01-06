Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema ruled out of Super Cup for Real Madrid
Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema will miss Wednesday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia.
Forward Bale, who has been linked with a move away from Real this month, has been ruled out through illness.
Striker Benzema, meanwhile, has a hamstring injury.
Both players have not travelled to Saudi Arabia for the four-team tournament, which also includes Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Those two sides face each other on Thursday.