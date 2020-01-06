Birmingham City could face points deduction after EFL charge

Birmingham are currently 18th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone

Birmingham City could be facing a second points deduction in two seasons after being charged with breaching financial rules by the EFL.

The Championship side said the charge relates to a breach of a business plan imposed by the league last season.

Blues were deducted nine points in March 2019 for breaking profitability and sustainability rules.

"The club denies the charge and we await the outcome of ongoing disciplinary proceedings," City said.

Blues, who have lost five out of their last seven games, are currently 18th in the Championship.

They finished 17th last season, 12 points clear of the relegation zone. The previous two seasons they only survived relegation on the final day.

In the summer they sold striker Che Adams to Southampton for £15m and signed Croatia midfielder Ivan Sunjic £6.3m.