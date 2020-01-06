Hearts recall Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald from Dunfermline

Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald are back at Hearts

Hearts have recalled midfielders Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald from their loan spells at Dunfermline early.

Cochrane and McDonald, both 18, made 14 appearances between them at the Pars.

Daniel Stendel was appointed Tynecastle boss last month and has decided to recall the duo while five others have returned at the end of loan spells.

Lewis Moore and Rory Currie are back from Falkirk, Connor Smith from Cowdenbeath, Alex Petkov from Clyde and Leeroy Makovora from Spartans.