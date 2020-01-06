Danny McNamara: Defender returns to Millwall from Newport

Danny McNamara is a Republic of Ireland under-21 international

Millwall defender Danny McNamara has returned to the Den from League Two side Newport County.

The 21-year-old played 23 times for the Exiles during his time at Rodney Parade after his loan move in July.

The two sides met in the FA Cup at the weekend but McNamara was not allowed to feature against the Lions.

"I'd like to thank Danny for all of his efforts whilst at the club, as well as Millwall for allowing this move to happen," County boss Mike Flynn said.