Callum Connolly: Everton midfielder joins Fleetwood Town on loan

Callum Connolly has made one first-team appearance for Everton off the bench in the Premier League

Midfielder Callum Connolly has joined Fleetwood Town on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had a season-long loan with League One rivals Lincoln City cut short and has now joined Joey Barton's Fleetwood side.

The England Under-21 international featured 15 times for Lincoln, making his last appearance in November.

"When the opportunity arose to bring him into our group we jumped at the chance," Barton told the club website.

"I feel that he will add to already strong group of characters that we have in the building, and we all look forward to seeing him perform for Fleetwood Town."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.