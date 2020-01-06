VAR to remain in use for Carabao Cup semi-finals and final

VAR has been in permanent use in the Premier League since the start of this season

The Video Assistant Referee system will be used for this year's Carabao Cup semi-finals and final, the Football League has confirmed.

Manchester United take on Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.

Leicester host the first leg of their semi-final with Aston Villa a day later.

VAR was first used in England in an FA Cup third-round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace in January 2018.

It featured in the EFL Cup that year and has since been in operation for semi-finals and the final, although it was not used for Manchester City's semi-final against Bristol City in 2018.

Media playback is not supported on this device Was this a red? Milivojevic sent off after VAR review

Now established in the Premier League, there was criticism in the FA Cup at the weekend when VAR was used for just 12 of the 31 ties, with only the matches featuring Premier League teams at home able to support the technology.

In the Crystal Palace v Derby match at Selhurst Park, Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic was sent off after referee Michael Oliver consulted the pitchside monitor and changed his decision from a yellow to a red card.