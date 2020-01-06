Celtic out to win the lot with league the priority, says Christopher Jullien

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic must maintain self belief - Forrest

Celtic "still have three competitions to win" in the second half of the season, says Christopher Jullien.

The League Cup winners are top of the Premiership, begin their Scottish Cup defence later this month and return to Europa League action in February.

Defender Jullien, 26, scored the winner against Rangers in the League Cup final but was on the losing side when the sides met in the league eight days ago.

"My main focus is on winning the league," he told Celtic's website.

"That's everyone's main target for the second half of the season. We're still part of three competitions, which means we still have three competitions to win.

"I'd love to win everything ahead, for sure, but in order to have a chance of winning anything, we have to work hard."

Treble treble winners Celtic are in Dubai for their winter break training camp and winger James Forrest says Neil Lennon's squad cannot take for granted they will hit the ground running upon their return.

"The last three years we have had this break and it's been good," the 28-year-old told BBC Scotland. "Once we've been back we've had a good run of form.

"Even though we've done it then, we know we can't just expect it to happen. We know we need to go back and work hard and have the right attitude to keep performing.

"The points last year compared to this year, we've improved and obviously Rangers have improved. It's obviously really close at the moment. We just need to still believe in what we're doing and keep the positivity up amongst the group."

After taking on Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on 18 January, Lennon's men return to league action four days later against Kilmarnock. Copenhagen are Celtic's Europa League last-32 opponents, with the first leg in Denmark on 20 February. It was at the first knockout stage that Celtic's campaign ended in the previous two seasons.

"The goal when the group came out was to be in Europe after Christmas and the way we did it was really exciting," added Forrest.

"We've been in Europe after the Christmas the last two seasons and maybe not played our best in that next round. Hopefully we can make a better account of ourselves."