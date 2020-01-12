Nir Bitton: Celtic midfielder says Israel can compete with Scotland

Israel lost 3-2 to Scotland at Hampden in 2018, having beaten them 2-1 at home

Israel midfielder Nir Bitton believes March's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Scotland is "a 50-50 game".

Celtic's Bitton, 28, was injured and did not feature when the two sides met in the 2018 Nations League campaign.

Scotland lost away to Israel but won the return fixture to top the group.

"We showed in the past that we can beat them, we showed that we can compete with them," said Bitton. They have a lot of players who can hurt us and we need to be ready."

The winner of the tie at Hampden on 26 March will face either Norway or Serbia away five days later.

"I think it is a 50-50 game," added Bitton. "It is going to be a tough match for us and for them."