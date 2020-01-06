Scotland: Norwich's Kenny McLean desperate to make mark against Israel

Kenny McLean has featured 10 times for his national team

Kenny McLean aims to do "as much as I can" in order to be part of Scotland's "massive" Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel on 26 March.

Norwich City's McLean, 27, has featured 18 times since his club returned to the Premier League.

And, with John McGinn and Scott McTominay currently injured, Scotland's midfield options may be stretched.

"It is definitely in the back of my mind," the former Aberdeen player said of the match at Hampden.

"It is going to a couple of massive games for the country. I need to do as much as I can here at Norwich. Thankfully I have been playing a lot of football and hopefully I can continue that from now until March.

"There are so many midfielders, such strength and depth in that position and the manager has a good headache. There are midfielders playing at the top end of the game and it is great for [manager Steve Clarke] and our country.

"So hopefully he will see that I am playing well and I'm playing every week so I will be fit to go, hopefully."

Should Clarke's Scotland overcome Israel, they will face either Norway or Serbia away from home for a place at the pan-continent finals, of which Hampden is one of the 12 host stadiums.

"I think everybody is confident," added McLean, who has 10 caps. "Anything can happen in one-off games and we have quality throughout the squad.

"We have played some tough games since the manager came in against Belgium and the likes.

"But we have acquitted ourselves well and it has been positive at times and we are obviously on the back end of few good results. We are confident going forward."