Joe Leesley: Stevenage bring in Harrogate Town winger on loan until end of the season

Joe Leesley represented England 'C' in the summer of 2016

Stevenage have signed winger Joe Leesley from Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old scored once for Harrogate at the start of this season before being loaned to National League rivals Stockport Country until the start of this month.

Leesley played 10 times for Stockport in the National League but failed to score a goal.

He is Stevenage's first signing of the January transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.