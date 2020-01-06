Scott Flinders: Cheltenham goalkeeper sidelined by broken leg

Scott Flinders began his career at Barnsley and has had spells at Crystal Palace, Hartlepool, York City and Macclesfield

Cheltenham Town goalkeeper Scott Flinders will miss the rest of the season after having an operation on two broken bones in his leg.

The 33-year-old fractured his tibia and fibula during the 3-0 win over Oldham in League Two on Saturday.

Flinders, who has made 127 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2017, had surgery on Sunday.

"The outcome now is down to time and also his rehab," Robins head of medical Gavin Crowe told the club website.

"We must thank the NHS for the great service they provided."