Liam Smith: Manchester City expected to sign Kilmarnock teenager

Smith featured in Kilmarnock's Under 18 side but never played for the first team

Kilmarnock's Liam Smith is expected to join Manchester City in a move that will land the Rugby Park club £200,000.

Despite the deal being a free transfer, the Scottish Premiership side will receive the six-figure sum as training compensation for the 17-year-old.

Killie are also expected to earn future fees depending on how well the teenage winger does in England.

Smith has never featured for the Ayrshire side's first team but has three Scotland Under-17 caps.

City's interest began a year ago with an initial offer being made to the Scot in the summer.

However, the Premier League champions have beaten off competition for his signature with the deal poised to be completed this week.