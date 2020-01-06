Women's FA Cup: Manchester derby among 16 fourth-round ties

Manchester City lifted the Women's FA Cup at Wembley in May 2019

Holders Manchester City will travel to local rivals Manchester United in the Women's FA Cup fourth round.

That local derby is one of two all-top-flight ties, along with record 14-time winners Arsenal's trip to West Ham.

The 23 Women's Super League and Championship sides enter the competition in the fourth round, along with the winners of the nine third-round ties from the lower leagues.

The fourth-round games are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 26 January.

Barnsley, who are one of the five fourth-tier clubs who will contest the fourth round, were handed an away tie at WSL team Tottenham Hotspur.

The lowest-ranked sides remaining, Billericay Town and Actonians, saw their third-round meeting postponed but the winner of their re-arranged game will travel to second-tier Lewes.

Southampton, who are top of the fourth tier's South West region and linked to the men's Premier League outfit, will host Championship club Coventry United.

Southampton Women's FC, who are a separate, fourth-tier club and have won the cup eight times, will also host Championship opposition in Crystal Palace.

The other tier-four side to have made it through - unbeaten South East division leaders Ipswich Town - will travel to third-tier Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, WSL title hopefuls Chelsea will be away to Charlton of tier two, in one of seven fixtures between WSL and Championship teams.

This year's final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 9 May.

The fourth-round draw in full

West Ham v Arsenal

Manchester United v Manchester City

Lewes v Billericay Town or Actonians

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Everton v London Bees

Burnley v Leicester City

Sheffield United v Birmingham City

London City Lionesses v Reading

Bristol City v Durham

Tottenham Hotspur v Barnsley

Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town

Southampton FC Women v Coventry United

Southampton Women's FC v Crystal Palace

AFC Fylde or Sunderland v Watford

Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Brighton

