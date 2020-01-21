Nottingham Forest v Reading (Wed)
Winger Adama Diakhaby is set to make his Nottingham Forest debut against Reading after joining on loan from Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.
Boss Sabri Lamouchi has no new injury concerns but is without Jack Robinson, who has left for Sheffield United.
Reading are expected to go with an unchanged squad following Saturday's defeat by Millwall.
Andy Yiadom and Lucas Joao remain long-term absentees for the Royals, who lost for the first time in eight games.
Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"We'll know about them, having played them only last week, and vice-versa.
"You look at how you can surprise them and combat the threats they will bring as you approach it as a fresh challenge.
"This is a mental game more than anything to make sure we clear our minds and get the bad vibes out of defeat by Millwall on Saturday.
"We need to get that confidence back to go again and do ourselves justice."
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have won four of their last five home league games against Reading (D1) since losing 3-2 in November 2013.
- Reading have conceded at least once one each of their last nine league visits to the City Ground, and have won just one point from their last five visits.
- Nottingham Forest have now won four of their last five Championship games (D1), as many as in their previous 13 in the competition (W4 D4 L5).
- At Millwall last time out, Reading suffered their first away defeat in the Championship in six games (W3 D2), and are looking to avoid losing back-to-back games on the road for the first time in the same campaign since October 2018 (run of three).
- Nottingham Forest midfielder Joe Lolley has netted in his last two league games at The City Ground (three goals), scoring only his second league brace last time out against Luton. He has never scored in three straight home matches before.
- Against no other side has Reading skipper John Swift scored more league goals than he has versus Nottingham Forest (three goals), though he has never netted at The City Ground.