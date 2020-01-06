Former Celtic boss Ronny Deila named New York City head coach

Ronny Deila will be reunited with former Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven at New York City

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has been named the new head coach of Major League Soccer side New York City.

The Norwegian, 44, spent two years in Glasgow where he guided the Scottish club to two league titles and a League Cup before moving on to Valerenga.

Deila has signed a three-year contract and, subject to a US work permit, will replace Domenec Torrent at Yankee Stadium.

"It was a dream come true for me," Deila told the NYCFC website.

"I'm so excited to get started with the team. This opportunity with a fantastic club, a fantastic city and the opportunity to win something, it almost gives me goosebumps.

"I am going to give everything from myself to the club and I'm sure we will achieve fantastic things in the future."

New York City are preparing to enter their fourth season in the MLS, having won their conference last campaign and reaching the play-off conference semi-finals. They also qualified for the Concacaf Champions League.

At City, Deila will be reunited with former Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven, whom he signed in 2015.

And New York chief executive Brad Sims added: "He's an experienced manager that has succeeded in winning trophies at clubs with high expectations like we have here at NYCFC."