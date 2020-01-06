Guernsey FC 'sloppy' and 'poor' in Phoenix Sports defeat

Guernsey FC have won just two league games since the start of October

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance was unhappy with the way his side played as they lost 2-1 to Phoenix Sports in the Isthmian League South East Division.

Charlton Gauvain gave Guernsey a 15th-minute lead, ending a run of four scoreless games, but Jack Barry levelled four minutes later.

Jeff Duah-Kessie's goal won it for the visitors after almost an hour.

"I thought we were really sloppy, poor, didn't really have an idea, and you can credit Phoenix for that," Vance said.

The Green Lions have now slipped to 10th in the division, having failed to win any of their past five matches, but have been hit by a glut of injuries.

"We're stretched to the limit with our resources at the moment, so that's one of the reasons, but in saying that we've still got 11 players that were good enough to win the game and you have bad day's don't you," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I'm putting myself in that category and I'm disappointed in myself as well. I probably need to trust my instinct a little bit more and sometimes I do, and in this instance I didn't and I'm annoyed.

"But that's easy because it's a hindsight thing, everyone's the best hindsight manager in the world, I just wasn't comfortable with knowing what to do and maybe that had an impact.

"I thought we played into their hands too much, we gave too much ball away for them to have transitions and counter-attacks and I didn't enjoy that."