Wales to host USA despite rising tensions in Persian Gulf

The United States' first match of 2020 is against Costa Rica

Wales are set to host the United States of America in a friendly on Monday, 30 March at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ryan Giggs' side will also host Austria at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium on Friday, 27 March as they prepare for the 2020 European Championships.

USA will play the Netherlands in Eindhoven on 26 March and wanted another game on their European tour.

The US team will visit Wales at a time when tensions are rising in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed by an American air strike last week.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation against America with President Donald Trump warning on Twitter that the US will not stand for threats.

President Trump has sent more troops to the Middle East and has threatened to strike Iranian cultural sites.

It is understood security measures would be increased for the visit of the US.

The Football Association of Wales has experience working closely with security agencies, having hosted the 2017 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Principality Stadium.

US Soccer postponed its men's training camp in Qatar after what they described as "developing tensions" in the Persian Gulf.

The USA were set to train in Doha from 5-25 January but have switched their camp to Florida.

Wales qualified automatically for June's Euro 2020 tournament by finishing runners-up to Croatia in qualification group E.

Wales' first Euro 2020 warm-up match will be against Austria on 27 March and will mark the return of the national team to Swansea's Liberty Stadium after a seven-year absence.

Giggs' side are expected to announce a further two friendlies ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland in Baku on 13 June.