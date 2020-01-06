Antony Grant: Swindon Town sign Shrewsbury midfielder until end of season

Anthony Grant in action for Swindon Town
Anthony Grant has also played as a centre-half for Swindon

League Two leaders Swindon Town have signed on-loan midfielder Anthony Grant from Shrewsbury Town on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old initially joined the Robins in September and has now moved for an undisclosed fee after playing a key role for boss Richie Wellens.

He has played in all 20 league matches since arriving on deadline day, with all but his debut being as a starter.

Grant began his career at Chelsea and has represented nine other clubs.

His longest stint saw his play more than 150 games during four-and-half years with Southend from January 2008.

