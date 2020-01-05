ESA Linas Montlhery 0-6 Paris Saint Germain

Adil Aouchiche scored his first goal for PSG against ESA Linas-Montlhery

Paris St-Germain cruised to a 6-0 win over sixth-tier ESA Linas-Montlhery in the French Cup - and their opponents were understandably star-struck.

The amateur club's players are almost entirely diehard PSG fans and the draw handed them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to face some of their heroes.

Linas-Montlhery coach Stephane Cabrelli is even a PSG season-ticket holder.

"I am 52 years old; I have been going to the Parc des Princes since I was six," Cabrelli said.

"The players I support all year round, playing against them, it's obviously a little bizarre."

His team take their name from Linas and Montlhery, neighbouring towns in the southern outskirts of Paris that have a combined population of just 7,000.

The club are so far down the down French football pyramid they do not have a page on Wikipedia and included a plumber and a pharmacist in their side.

The Linas-Montlhery defence was not breached until the 30th minute when 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche opened the scoring for PSG.

Edinson Cavani then struck either side of half-time for the Ligue 1 champions before Pablo Sarabia notched two goals of his own.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side three minutes from full-time.