ESA Linas Montlhery 0-6 Paris Saint Germain
-
- From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain cruised to a 6-0 win over sixth-tier ESA Linas-Montlhery in the French Cup - and their opponents were understandably star-struck.
The amateur club's players are almost entirely diehard PSG fans and the draw handed them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to face some of their heroes.
Linas-Montlhery coach Stephane Cabrelli is even a PSG season-ticket holder.
"I am 52 years old; I have been going to the Parc des Princes since I was six," Cabrelli said.
"The players I support all year round, playing against them, it's obviously a little bizarre."
His team take their name from Linas and Montlhery, neighbouring towns in the southern outskirts of Paris that have a combined population of just 7,000.
The club are so far down the down French football pyramid they do not have a page on Wikipedia and included a plumber and a pharmacist in their side.
The Linas-Montlhery defence was not breached until the 30th minute when 17-year-old midfielder Adil Aouchiche opened the scoring for PSG.
Edinson Cavani then struck either side of half-time for the Ligue 1 champions before Pablo Sarabia notched two goals of his own.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounded off the scoring for Thomas Tuchel's side three minutes from full-time.
Line-ups
ESA Linas Montlhery
- 1Lutumba
- 2Tchabo
- 5Tsota
- 4Diallo
- 3Kouassi
- 6Roca
- 7Kanouté
- 8Gbobouo
- 10DuvalSubstituted forMilongoat 80'minutes
- 11CisseSubstituted forEl Gachbourat 73'minutes
- 9LenoSubstituted forMejriat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12El Gachbour
- 13Bathily
- 14Bervin
- 15Mejri
- 16Remy
- 17Milongo
- 18Madureira
PSG
- 1Rico
- 2Dagba
- 5Kouassi
- 4Kehrer
- 3KurzawaSubstituted forMeunierat 73'minutes
- 6HerreraSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 65'minutes
- 8ParedesSubstituted forGueyeat 73'minutes
- 7Sarabia
- 10Draxler
- 11Aouchiche
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 12Meunier
- 13Gueye
- 14Di María
- 15Marquinhos
- 16Verratti
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 18Bulka
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away16
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10