Italian Serie A
Brescia1Lazio2

Mario Balotelli: 'Shame on Lazio fans' for alleged abuse in Brescia game

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli has scored five Serie A goals for Brescia this season

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli said Lazio fans should be ashamed of themselves after alleged abuse during the sides' Serie A match.

A stadium announcement was made during the game urging fans not to sing discriminatory songs.

Balotelli, 29, posted a message on his Instagram account following the match - a 2-1 win for Lazio.

"Lazio fans present at the stadium today, shame on you," Balotelli wrote, with the hashtag #saynotoracism.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli had opened the scoring for Brescia with Serie A's first goal of 2020.

The Italy international also scored Italian football's first goal of the previous decade in January 2010, while he was at Inter.

Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch in November when he was subjected to racist abuse in a match against Hellas Verona.

Line-ups

Brescia

  • 1Joronen
  • 2Sabelli
  • 15CistanaBooked at 39mins
  • 14ChancellorBooked at 86mins
  • 3Mateju
  • 25BisoliBooked at 57mins
  • 4TonaliBooked at 43minsSubstituted forSempriniat 81'minutes
  • 7SpalekSubstituted forVivianiat 45'minutes
  • 28Orestes Caldeira
  • 11TorregrossaSubstituted forMangravitiat 42'minutes
  • 45BalotelliBooked at 47mins

Substitutes

  • 5Gastaldello
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 12Andrenacci
  • 18Aye
  • 19Mangraviti
  • 20Magnani
  • 21Matri
  • 22Alfonso
  • 23Morosini
  • 24Viviani
  • 29Semprini

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 26RaduBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 59'minutesBooked at 65mins
  • 29Lazzari
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 16ParoloBooked at 57minsSubstituted forCataldiat 59'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 11Correa
  • 19LulicSubstituted forPomilio Lima da Silvaat 77'minutes
  • 20Caicedo
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 7Berisha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 22Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 28Pomilio Lima da Silva
  • 32Cataldi
  • 34Adekanye
  • 49Soares Silva
  • 77Marusic
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamBresciaAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home6
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away23

Live Text

Match ends, Brescia 1, Lazio 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brescia 1, Lazio 2.

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rômulo.

Attempt saved. André Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lazzari.

Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

Mattia Viviani (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Brescia 1, Lazio 2. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.

Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luiz Felipe (Lazio) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Massimiliano Mangraviti.

Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Brescia).

Attempt missed. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.

Booking

Jhon Chancellor (Brescia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jhon Chancellor (Brescia).

Foul by André Anderson (Lazio).

Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Mario Balotelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jony (Lazio).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Rômulo (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Alessandro Semprini replaces Sandro Tonali.

André Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Massimiliano Mangraviti (Brescia).

Foul by André Anderson (Lazio).

Mario Balotelli (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by André Anderson (Lazio).

Dimitri Bisoli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danilo Cataldi.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. André Anderson replaces Senad Lulic.

Hand ball by Sandro Tonali (Brescia).

Hand ball by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).

Booking

Danilo Cataldi (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Danilo Cataldi (Lazio).

Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).

Mario Balotelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 5th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan17133136142242
2Juventus17133131171442
3Lazio17123240172339
4Roma17105233171635
5Atalanta1794443251831
6Cagliari1785433231029
7Parma177462420425
8Napoli176652722524
9Hellas Verona176471920-122
10Bologna176472729-222
11Torino176382226-421
12AC Milan176381624-821
13Sassuolo185493031-119
14Udinese175391328-1518
15Fiorentina174582128-717
16Lecce173682235-1315
17Sampdoria1743101427-1315
18Brescia1842121631-1514
19Genoa1835101936-1714
20SPAL1833121228-1612
View full Italian Serie A table

