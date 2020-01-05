Women's FA Cup third round: Ipswich Town make it through for first time

The Women's FA Cup third-round draw was regionalised to separate northern and southern clubs

Ipswich Town shocked Southern Premier club Portsmouth in the Women's FA Cup third round to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history.

The Blues were one of four fourth-tier teams to win, all of whom could now face Women's Super League opposition.

Eight-time winners Southampton Women also beat higher-division opponents by knocking out Northern Premier side West Brom, and Southampton FC beat Cardiff.

Barnsley won a battle of two Division One North sides to defeat Brighouse.

Fourth-tier sides Billericay Town and Actonians, now the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will be in the draw at 17:00 GMT on Monday, 6 January after their tie was postponed.

So too will Northern Premier clubs AFC Fylde and Sunderland after their match was also called off.

Holders Manchester City will now enter the hat along with the other 22 teams that compete in the WSL and Championship.

The fourth-round ties are scheduled for Sunday, 26 January.

Third-round results

Brighouse Town 0-1 Barnsley

Burnley 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City 1-2 Southampton FC

Ipswich Town 1-0 Portsmouth

Loughborough Foxes 2-3 Huddersfield Town

Southampton Women 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Watford 5-0 Plymouth

AFC Fylde P-P Sunderland

Billericay Town P-P Actonians

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.