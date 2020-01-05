FA Cup fourth-round draw live on the BBC on Monday, 6 January

Manchester City
FA Cup holders Manchester City moved into the fourth round with a 4-1 home win over League Two side Port Vale

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will be held on Monday - and you can watch it live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:35 GMT.

Arsenal versus Leeds is the final match to be played in round three, with the draw held before that game starts.

Alex Scott, who played for England and Arsenal Women, will be joined by former Gunners defender and Leeds boss David O'Leary to pull out the numbers.

The matches will be played between Friday 24 and Monday 27 January.

Sixteen Premier League teams remain in the competition, although some are yet to play their third-round matches or need replays, while Northampton Town, ninth in League Two, are the lowest-ranked side who will definitely be playing in the last 32.

FA Cup fourth-round draw numbers

  1. Leicester City
  2. Queens Park Rangers
  3. Fulham
  4. Chelsea
  5. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United*
  6. West Bromwich Albion
  7. Rochdale or Newcastle United*
  8. Cardiff City or Carlisle United*
  9. Oxford United
  10. Sheffield United
  11. Southampton
  12. Liverpool
  13. Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town*
  14. AFC Bournemouth
  15. Sheffield Wednesday
  16. Bristol Rovers or Coventry City*
  17. Barnsley
  18. Manchester City
  19. Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur*
  20. Reading or Blackpool*
  21. Watford or Tranmere Rovers*
  22. Norwich City
  23. Millwall
  24. Derby County
  25. Hull City
  26. Brentford
  27. Portsmouth
  28. Arsenal or Leeds United
  29. Gillingham or West Ham United
  30. Northampton Town
  31. Burnley
  32. Birmingham City

*Games drawn and ties to be replayed

