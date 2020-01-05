Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to play for AC Milan against Sampdoria
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his comeback to European football in Monday's Serie A game between AC Milan and Sampdoria.
The 38-year-old Swedish striker has signed a six-month contract with Milan - a club he played for between 2010 and 2012 - after leaving LA Galaxy.
Ibrahimovic has scored 122 Serie A goals for Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan, who are 11th in the league.
He has been named in Stefano Pioli's squad for Monday's game at San Siro.
Ibrahimovic scored in a training-ground friendly against lower league Rhodense on Friday, which Milan won 9-0.
Meanwhile, vandals in his home city Malmo have toppled a statue of the player because he invested in another Swedish club, Hammarby, last year.
There are six games in Serie A on Monday because 6 January - the Epiphany - is a public holiday in Italy.
Champions Juventus host Cagliari at 14:00 GMT, with leaders Inter Milan going to Napoli at 19:45.
You can follow a live text commentary of Ibrahimovic's return and Juve's game on the BBC Sport website and app at 14:00.