Jorg Sievers: Hearts close to appointing assistant manager

Daniel Stendel and Jorg Sievers (right) together at Hannover 96

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is close to bringing in his former goalkeeping coach from Hannover 96, Jorg Sievers, as his assistant.

Sievers, 54, was at Tynecastle for the recent matches with Hibs and Aberdeen.

The German spent 10 years as a player at Hannover 96 and played over 350 games for the club before retiring to take over as goalkeeper coach in 2003.

Andy Kirk has been assisting with coaching duties since Stendel took over in early December.

However, the new manager was keen to bring in his own coaches who know about the style of play required, with Stendel favouring a high-pressing tactic.

Hearts are yet to record a victory in five games under Stendel and sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership with only 13 points from from their opening 21 games - five adrift of Hamilton Academical.