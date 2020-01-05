Darren Murray: Glentoran mystified as striker fails to turn up for Irish Cup tie

Murray's no-show saw him missing out on Glentoran's penalty shootout victory over Portadown at the Oval

Glentoran still have had no contact from striker Darren Murray after he failed to turn up for their Irish Cup tie on Saturday.

Murray was named in manager Mick McDermott's squad for the game against Portadown but had to be replaced at short notice.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Glentoran spokesman Ian Clarke said that the club were yet to hear from Murray.

"First of all, we are hoping that all is OK with Darren," said Clarke.

"But it the case that he is OK and there was no good reason why he was unable to attend the game, then the club will need to have an internal investigation.

"Darren trained with us during the week and was on the bench for Wednesday's game at Dungannon.

"The big lad has done well for us an he's popular with the supporters and everybody else at the club."

Much-travelled Murray's spell at Crusaders also came to an end after he failed to turn up for a match while he was also shown the door at Cliftonville and Portadown following question marks over his commitment.

Glentoran manager McDermott told the Sunday Life that Murray's failure to turn up at the Oval had been "unprofessional".

"I'm aware of a similar situation happening concerning the same player at another club," added the Glens boss.

"In theory, he has broken his contract by not turning up. If there is not a clear and justifiable reason why he was missing, then there will be consequences."

Despite Murray's absence, the Glens progressed to the sixth round as they edged out the Ports 5-4 on penalties after the game had finished 2-2 after extra-time.

The victory sets up a Glens meeting with Queen's University who stunned 43-times winners Linfield 2-1 in arguably the biggest ever Irish Cup upset on Saturday.