Bournemouth v Watford

Eddie Howe says his Bournemouth team need to make visiting sides "fear" coming to the Vitality Stadium

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he will make last-minute decisions on the fitness of a host of players.

However, David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Josh King and Jack Stacey will definitely not feature.

Watford have Roberto Pereyra available after his red card against Tranmere was rescinded, while Nathaniel Chalobah and Craig Cathcart have been passed fit.

However, Tom Cleverley, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes, Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl and Danny Welbeck are all out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Watford boasted the best record in the Premier League over Christmas and New Year, while Bournemouth had the worst - but the big concern for the Cherries is that their poor form stretches back a lot further than that.

While a lack of creativity is a major worry for Eddie Howe, there are no such problems for Nigel Pearson, who has made Watford a lot more potent going forward while also tightening things up at the back.

Pearson's side won their last six-pointer in style against Aston Villa, while Bournemouth's battering at West Ham continued their troubling trend of losing to clubs in and around them.

With more crunch games to come this month, that has to change very soon if they're to survive.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Teams used to really fear coming here, a tight ground and a great atmosphere. We now need that feeling back, which only we can create as a team.

"We've had good battles with Watford and I imagine this game will be tight again - our motivation levels have to be higher than theirs."

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson: "I've been asked a few times already about whether I had still got enthusiasm or the drive or whatever it is to continue to work, and those are the sorts of questions that I've asked myself for sure.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think we were capable of getting out of the situation that we're in, but I can't ask people to be committed if I'm not committed myself, so all those things are very important to me and I think this club has got a really strong identity and there's potential for us to rediscover what we are as a football club.

"I do feel attached to being a part of that and trying to rediscover that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth's performance in their last Premier League game, a 4-0 defeat by West Ham on New Year's Day, was probably their worst since they were promoted to the top flight in 2015.

Look at league form and there is only one winner - the resurgent Hornets - but I still think the Cherries are capable of springing a surprise.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Seven of the nine top-flight meetings between Bournemouth and Watford have finished level, the highest ratio of any fixture to be played more than twice in the Premier League.

There has not been a home victory in any of their nine Premier League fixtures, with seven draws and two away wins.

Watford have played more Premier League away games without defeat against Bournemouth than versus any other side in the competition (W1, D3).

Bournemouth

Bournemouth start a Premier League match in the relegation zone for the first time since December 2017.

They have earned just four points from 10 Premier League games since beating Manchester United on 2 November, fewer than any other team.

The Cherries have 20 points, equalling their lowest tally at this stage of a Premier League season.

Eddie Howe's side have scored seven goals in 14 league matches, compared to 13 goals in their opening seven league fixtures this season.

Their 4-0 defeat against West Ham marked the third time this campaign they've had three or fewer shots in a Premier League match, which is a top-flight high.

Watford