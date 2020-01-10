Aston Villa v Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side have conceded 24 league goals this season - they conceded 23 in the whole of 2018-19

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa hope Jonathan Kodjia will return after missing the EFL Cup game against Leicester because of illness.

Matt Targett has missed three matches with a hamstring problem and it is unclear when he will be fit.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson should return to the starting line-up for his first appearance since he was sent off against Wolves on 27 December.

Long-term absentee Leroy Sane remains on the sidelines but Aymeric Laporte will return to full training next week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: A foretaste of this year's Carabao Cup final? Well, maybe. Villa have taken some sizeable hits on the injury front recently but showed steely resolve in drawing at Leicester on Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final.

They'll need that and more this weekend against opponents who beat them 3-0 in October and who easily dismantled Manchester United in the other first leg tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

City have won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions, though did lose on their last visit to the West Midlands two days after Christmas: 3-2 at Wolves.

They haven't lost to Villa in the league since September 2013.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Aston Villa: "We have to play all the teams. Sometimes they're at the top, sometimes in the middle, sometimes at the bottom. It's a historic club. They changed their last set-up in the last game. We'll try to maintain the dynamic we have."

On Jack Grealish: "He's an exceptional player, I didn't know of him before I came here, he was playing in the Championship."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I said a little while back that I thought Manchester City have got their mojo back, and they showed it with their Carabao Cup win over Manchester United.

Aston Villa got a big win at Burnley last time out in the Premier League but this is a completely different task for them.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have lost nine of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Manchester City. Their only victory in that run came back in September 2013.

City have kept a clean sheet in eight of the last 10 league encounters.

They have beaten the Villans by an aggregate score of 11-0 in their last three matches in all competitions.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have earned six points from their past three league games, which is two more than they managed in their previous nine.

Dean Smith's side have only managed one point from their 10 matches against teams who begin this matchround in the top half of the table.

Villa have won only three of their 49 Premier League matches against the reigning champions, losing the last 11 in a row.

They have scored 27 league goals this season, as many as they managed in the whole of their most recent season in the top flight in 2015-16.

Jack Grealish has carried the ball a league-high distance of 5,624 metres and has created an unrivalled 24 chances following a ball carry this season.

Grealish has scored six league goals in 19 appearances, equalling his career-best tally set in the Championship last season.

