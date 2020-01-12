Women's Super League: Liverpool v Manchester United postponed over waterlogged pitch

The quality of the playing surface at Prenton Park has been criticised this season

Sunday's Women's Super League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United at Prenton Park has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy overnight rain meant the playing surface at Tranmere Rovers' home ground was unplayable despite the best efforts of ground staff on Sunday morning.

The match was scheduled to get under way at 12:00 GMT, but was called off just under two hours before kick-off.

No new date has yet been set for when the fixture will be played.