Women's Super League: Liverpool v Manchester United postponed over waterlogged pitch

Prenton Park
The quality of the playing surface at Prenton Park has been criticised this season

Sunday's Women's Super League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United at Prenton Park has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy overnight rain meant the playing surface at Tranmere Rovers' home ground was unplayable despite the best efforts of ground staff on Sunday morning.

The match was scheduled to get under way at 12:00 GMT, but was called off just under two hours before kick-off.

No new date has yet been set for when the fixture will be played.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1110013152630
2Man City Women1210023152630
3Chelsea Women108202461826
4Man Utd Women10505168815
5Everton Women105051414015
6Reading Women104241620-414
7Tottenham Women114161018-813
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9Brighton Women11236822-149
10B'ham City Women9216517-127
11Bristol City Women10136730-236
12Liverpool Women11038313-103
View full The FA Women's Super League table

