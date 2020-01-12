The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham Women14:00West Ham Women
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women1110013152630
2Man City Women1210023152630
3Chelsea Women108202461826
4Man Utd Women10505168815
5Everton Women105051414015
6Reading Women104241620-414
7Tottenham Women114161018-813
8West Ham Women93151219-710
9Brighton Women11236822-149
10B'ham City Women9216517-127
11Bristol City Women10136730-236
12Liverpool Women11038313-103
