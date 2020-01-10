Cardiff City v Swansea City

Ben Wilmot's winning goal in the reverse fixture was his first as a professional

Cardiff look set to be without Joe Ralls for Sunday's south Wales derby against Swansea.

Ralls has returned to training after breaking his hand at Leeds last month, but his return might be delayed until the midweek FA Cup replay at Carlisle.

Loan pair Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi will be in the Swansea squad and could be set for debuts after loan moves from Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

Swans will assess defender Mike van der Hoorn (knee) who is a doubt.

If van der Hoorn is unavailable, Guehi would compete for a starting spot with youngsters Ben Cabango and Ben Wilmott as Joe Rodon remains sidelined with a long-term ankle issue.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, midfielder Matt Grimes and playmaker Bersant Celina are among the Swans set to be recalled following their 5-1 FA Cup defeat at QPR.

Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Lee Tomlin and Robert Glatzel should return at the Cardiff City Stadium after being rested for the Bluebirds' FA Cup draw with Carlisle.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Isaac Vassell and Matthew Connolly remain on the long-term casualty list while Armand Traore, Brian Murphy and Gary Madine have been released by the Bluebirds.

Match facts

Cardiff are set to host rivals Swansea in a league match for the first time since November 2013, when they won 1-0 in the Premier League.

This is the 29th Football League season in which Cardiff and Swansea have met, but the Swans have never previously completed a league double over their rivals; they won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

Cardiff's 1-6 defeat away to QPR was the first time they had conceded six or more goals in a league game outside of the top-flight since April 2009 vs Preston (0-6). Cardiff have not lost consecutive league games since May 2019 (three in a row).

Swansea have lost two of their last three away league games (W1), after going 11 unbeaten on the road beforehand (W5, D6).

Defender Aden Flint has had a hand in more home league goals for Cardiff this season than any other player (three goals, three assists).

Swansea's Andre Ayew has been directly involved in eight away league goals this season (five goals, three assists), more than double that of any other player at the club.

