Irish Cup: Five massive shocks from the last 10 years

Queen's University knocked out reigning Irish Premiership champions Linfield in the fifth round on Saturday

The magic of the Irish Cup.

It's an expression that is often overused. In fact, it is now as much of a cliché as 'a great advertisement for the Irish League' or 'there are no easy games'.

However in saying that, there is something special when an underdog comes through and causes an almighty upset.

The Irish Cup often goes to form, so a real surprise is a rarity. However in homage to Queen's University's win over Linfeld on Saturday, we have picked out five of the biggest upsets from the past 10 years.

Linfield 1-1 Dunmurry Rec (Sixth round, 12 February 2011)

Linfield's shock defeat by Queen's wasn't the first time the Blues has been shocked in the Irish Cup. In 2011, amateur side Dunmurry Rec travelled to Windsor Park in hope, rather than expectation.

Curtis Allen's header was true to the formbook, but the Blues were pegged back before half-time through Paddy Larkin.

The hosts piled on the pressure in search of a winner, but the Amateur League minnows stood firm and secured a famous replay.

Dunmurry Rec goalkeeper Phil Warnock made several saves to keep Linfield out

"Our plan was to frustrate them," said Dunmurry manager Ivor Moore.

"We went a goal down but we kept on working and got the equaliser just before half-time.

"It is the first goal Paddy has scored for us, believe it or not and Phill Warnock made some tremendous saves. We tired a bit and rode our luck but the whole team defended brilliantly."

However, Dunmurry's dream was ended in the replay as Linfield ran out 3-0 winners - a result which spared the blushes of David Jeffrey's men.

Glentoran 0-1 Newington YC (Fifth round, 14 January 2012)

This one was an almighty surprise.

Newington were 20-1 outsiders against the Glens, who although struggling in the Irish Premiership, still contained players who should have been capable of blowing the Amateur League side away.

Neil Quinn scored in the 24th minute to set up the prospect of an upset, and no matter what Scott Young's side tired, they just couldn't break Newington down.

Tempers flare as Newington YC knock Glentoran out of the Irish Cup

The full-time whistle sparked wild celebrations at the Oval, albeit not for the home side, and marked possibly the most embarrassing defeat in the Glentoran's history - and the greatest in Newington's.

"It is the greatest day our club has ever had, but I feel for Scott Young and hope he is given the chance to turn things round," said YC manager Eamon McCarthy.

"Glentoran are a massive club in the Irish League. For me, to manage at the Oval was a privilege and to win just eclipses everything."

In contrast, Young resigned as Glens manager the following day. The ups and downs of football, eh.

Portadown 2-3 Lurgan Celtic (Quarter-finals, 5 March 2016)

Ronnie McFall and Portadown had lost the 2015 decider at the hands of Glentoran, and were massive favourites to book a semi-final spot the following season.

However, nobody had told that to Championship side Lurgan Celtic. who took the lead through former Ports player Aaron Haire.

It was a feisty encounter, with home striker Mark McAllister red carded for an off-the-ball incident on the half-hour mark, and Shea Conaty's excellent goal added insult to injury at Shamrock Park.

Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Cup : Portadown 2-3 Lurgan Celtic

Despite being one man and two goals down, the hosts fought back and levelled the game through Marcio Soares and Sean Mackle, but Raymond Fitzpatrick netted an injury-time penalty to send Celtic through to their first-ever Irish Cup semi-final.

Although their slide from the top had begun, Portadown still finished in ninth position in the table that year, in comparison to Celtic's mid-table finish in the Championship. So this one can still be called a considerable shock, especially when you take in that they were only edged out of the previous year's final.

After 30 years in the dugout, McFall was gone minutes after the final whistle. All good things must come to an end.

Glenavon 1-2 Loughgall (Quarter-finals, 3 March 2018)

This was one of the most bizarre afternoon's in Irish Cup history. Snow and ice had taken effect across Northern Ireland overnight and three of the quarter-finals were called off.

However, in a bid to add to their 2014 and 2016 successes, Glenavon really did go all out to make sure their Mid-Ulster derby against Loughgall went ahead. Gary Hamilton's men had great pedigree in the competition and finished third in the league that year, in contrast to Loughgall's mid-table finish in the Championship.

In a desperate attempt to get the game on, supporters and officials went in their droves to Mourneview Park and cleared the pitch with shovels, spades and even cars. It worked, and the match was declared on.

It was a remarkable achievement to even get the game on, and has to be applauded, however things didn't exactly go to plan when the match got underway.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pitch perfect

Dale Montgomery put the Championship side into a shock lead, with veteran forward Gary Liggett hitting home number two with 11 minutes to play.

James Singleton did grab a consolation, but it wasn't enough and the Villagers made history was reaching their first Irish Cup semi-final since 1997.

This one maybe wasn't such as big a shock on the pitch as some of the others in this list, but the sheer effort put in by the volunteers to get the game on means that this one will live long in the memory.

Sadly for the Lurgan Blues, hindsight is a wonderful thing.

Queen's University 2-1 Linfield (Fifth round, 4 January 2020)

It's fair to say that nobody saw this one coming. Pre-match, the talk was about Queen's not wanting to switch the game to Windsor Park and standing firm at the Dub.

We're talking about the reigning Irish Premiership champions, the side that came within 90 minutes of qualifying for the Europa League, taking on a team who had only been promoted to the Championship the previous season.

Marc McKenna's excellent first-half goal was just reward for Peter Thompson's men, who were knocking the ball about for fun and were becoming more composed as the game went on.

When Shayne Lavery equalised on the hour mark for Linfield, Queen's could have been forgiven for lying down and letting David Healy's men cruise to victory.

Media playback is not supported on this device Queen's University stun Linfield in Irish Cup

However, it was quite the opposite. They dug deep and won a penalty, which was cooly and clinically converted by Jonah Mitchell.

The students were well worth their win as well, and it was no fluke as they even had further chances to add a third and they weren't hanging on as the full-time whistle drew closer.

It was a deeply disappointing day for Linfield, but one that will live long in the memory for the students.

Queen's made the semi-finals in 2014 but didn't really claim any big-name scalps on that run. Not so this time.

Next up, it's Glentoran. They can't do it again...or can they?

