Irish Cup: Queen's University rewarded with Glentoran tie

  • From the section Irish
Philip Lowry celebrates
Crusaders beat Dundela 3-0 to start their defence of the Irish Cup with a comfortable victory

Queen's University have been drawn against Glentoran in the sixth round of the Irish Cup after beating Linfield 2-1.

The students stunned the Blues at the Dub, and will host a Glentoran side who edged out Portadown on penalties.

Holders Crusaders will travel to Carrick Rangers, while Ballyclare Comrades will host Larne in an east-Antrim derby.

The sixth-round ties will be played Saturday 1 February.

Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville will be heavy favourites against amateur outfit Rathfriland Rangers, while Coleraine will also be backed to reach the quarter-finals after being drawn at home to Banbridge Town.

Warrenpoint Town will host Ballymena United in the other all-Premiership encounter, with Dungannon Swifts drawn against Newry City in what should be a keenly-contested game.

Ballinamallard, last year's beaten finalists, will travel to Knockbreda in the other last-16 fixture.

Irish Cup sixth round draw
Carrick RangersvCrusaders
Ballyclare ComradesvLarne
Queen's UniversityvGlentoran
Dungannon SwiftsvNewry City
Warrenpoint TownvBallymena United
CliftonvillevRathfriland Rangers
ColerainevBanbridge Town
KnockbredavBallinamallard United

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you