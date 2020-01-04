Irish Cup: Queen's University rewarded with Glentoran tie

Crusaders beat Dundela 3-0 to start their defence of the Irish Cup with a comfortable victory

Queen's University have been drawn against Glentoran in the sixth round of the Irish Cup after beating Linfield 2-1.

The students stunned the Blues at the Dub, and will host a Glentoran side who edged out Portadown on penalties.

Holders Crusaders will travel to Carrick Rangers, while Ballyclare Comrades will host Larne in an east-Antrim derby.

The sixth-round ties will be played Saturday 1 February.

Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville will be heavy favourites against amateur outfit Rathfriland Rangers, while Coleraine will also be backed to reach the quarter-finals after being drawn at home to Banbridge Town.

Warrenpoint Town will host Ballymena United in the other all-Premiership encounter, with Dungannon Swifts drawn against Newry City in what should be a keenly-contested game.

Ballinamallard, last year's beaten finalists, will travel to Knockbreda in the other last-16 fixture.